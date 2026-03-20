Mother and Son Arrested After Jewelry Store Incident in St. Mary’s County

Corey Michael Bridgett, 29, of Lexington Park, is facing a charge of fraud for allegedly using another person’s identity to avoid prosecution, while his mother, Eundra Keffie Kelly Hensley, 52, of Lexington Park, is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.

The charges stem from a March 13, 2026 incident in the California area, where Maryland State Police responded to a report of two suspicious individuals at a jewelry store on Alton Lane. An off-duty deputy with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reportedly identified Bridgett at the scene and advised he was wanted on active warrants.

According to the statement of probable cause, officers later located Bridgett and Hensley walking along Route 235 near Old Rolling Road. When asked if they had been at the jewelry store, “they both confirmed they were at the establishment and did not understand why they were told to leave the property.”

Troopers identified Hensley by her Maryland identification card. Bridgett, however, allegedly denied his identity. When asked if he was Corey Bridgett, he responded “no,” and identified himself as another individual. He told officers that Corey Bridgett was his brother and provided identifying information that did not match official records.

Investigators later determined the information was false. According to charging documents, Hensley told officers that the person being detained was Corey Bridgett and that the other name belonged to her other son. She also stated she “did not know that Corey was going to use” that person’s personal information.

After being confronted, Bridgett became agitated and told officers, “TAKE ME THE F##K TO JAIL,” according to the report. He was taken into custody by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on existing warrants and transported to the detention center.

During the investigation, troopers searched Hensley’s blue and white backpack after reviewing surveillance footage. According to documents, officers did not locate stolen jewelry but did find three suspected crack pipes. When the items were discovered, Hensley told officers “they were not hers and must have been Bridgett.”

Police also spoke with the business owner, who reported that Bridgett and Hensley had entered the store the previous day and taken multiple items. The owner told officers he “immediately told both Bridgett and Hensley to get out of the store immediately” when they returned. Those allegations are expected to be handled in a separate case.

Bridgett is charged with fraud for personal identity use to avoid prosecution. Hensley is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, identified in court documents as crack cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Following his arrest, Bridgett was released on a $2,500 unsecured personal bond with conditions that he not engage in criminal activity and appear for court. Hensley was released on her own recognizance after a judicial officer determined there was no probable cause for a warrantless arrest, according to her initial appearance report.

