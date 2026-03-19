Lexington Park Man Arrested After Running From St. Mary’s Traffic Stop, Released on $500 Unsecured Bond

Stefan Decell Miles, 30, of Lexington Park, is facing two misdemeanor charges of obstructing and hindering and failing to obey a reasonable and lawful order after what court records describe as a brief foot chase during a March 13, 2026 traffic stop in Lexington Park.

According to charging documents, Miles was a passenger in a silver Toyota Camry stopped near North Essex Drive and Hancock Drive after a deputy suspected the driver was operating the vehicle on a suspended license.

According to the statement of probable cause, Deputy Richard Stillwell of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said the driver’s suspended status was confirmed during the stop. The court filing says another deputy and a K-9 officer asked both the driver and Miles to get out of the vehicle so an open-air sniff could be conducted. The document says both initially complied, but Miles then allegedly ran on foot toward North Essex Drive and Saratoga Drive before he was caught a short time later by deputies.

Court records say deputies gave the command “STOP” during the pursuit, but the charging document alleges Miles did not comply. The same filing says his actions interrupted the investigation and forced deputies to stop what they were doing to secure the scene. The charging papers also state that Miles was accused of failing to obey a lawful order, described in the document as an order to “stop fleeing and eluding detainment.”

The case was filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County on March 13, 2026. An initial appearance report says Miles waived an attorney for that hearing, and a public defender later entered an appearance on March 16, 2026. Court records show he was released after posting a $500 unsecured personal bond. The same records say the court imposed conditions requiring him not to engage in criminal conduct and to appear in court when ordered.

A hearing is set for April 14, 2026, in St. Mary’s District Court, according to court records. The case remains open.

