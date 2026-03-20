Cold Case Files (1983): Investigators Seeking Identity of Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle Near Harry Nice Bridge

Detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the identity of a man who was fatally struck by a vehicle more than four decades ago and whose identity remains unknown.

On July 9, 1983, officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on southbound Crain Highway in the area of the truck stop near the then Harry Nice Bridge. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital but was pronounced deceased due to his injuries. The driver involved in the collision remained on the scene and fully cooperated with officers.

A preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was walking in the travel portion of Crain Highway at the time he was struck. Officers canvassed the area along Crain Highway and found witnesses who interacted with the man earlier; he indicated he was traveling, possibly to North Carolina.

Despite many efforts throughout the years, the identity of the pedestrian remains unknown. Detectives have fingerprint records associated with this case and multiple databases have been searched; however, no viable leads have been developed. At the time of his death, the individual was described as approximately 60 years old, 5’7”, and weighing approximately 107 pounds.

This case and the individual’s actual photo from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are currently listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/2081?nav and bulletins seeking his identity were distributed to law enforcement investigators in North Carolina.

Anyone who may have information that could help identify this individual is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Elliott at 301-609-6497.