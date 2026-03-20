Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Invites Community to Join Their “Touch-A-Truck” Fundraiser This Saturday!

The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department is inviting the community to its upcoming “Touch-A-Truck” fundraiser on Saturday, March 21, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place at the firehouse, located at 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood, and promises a hands-on experience for families and children of all ages.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a variety of big trucks, emergency vehicles, and other specialty equipment up close. From fire engines to rescue units, visitors can meet local first responders, learn about their equipment, and gain a better understanding of the vital services they provide throughout the community.

The event will also serve as a fundraiser for the department, with a $10 donation requested per family. Food will be available for purchase on-site, giving attendees the chance to enjoy a full afternoon while supporting the volunteer firefighters who serve the area.

Organizers encourage residents to come out, bring their families, and take part in a fun and educational community event. For more information, the department has provided contact numbers for questions, ensuring anyone interested can easily get additional details ahead of the event.