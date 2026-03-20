Winning Multi-Match Ticket worth $1.7 Million Sold in St. Mary’s County

A Maryland Lottery player is starting off spring as a new millionaire after a $1.7-million-winning Multi-Match ticket was sold in St. Mary’s County for last night’s drawing.

This is the first Multi-Match jackpot win of 2026. The ticket was purchased at Abell’s Tavern at 20281 Piney Point Road in Callaway. For selling the ticket, the Southern Maryland retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus.

The winning numbers for the March 19 drawing are: 3, 14, 15, 19, 27 and 38.

The winner can choose either the $1.7 million annuity, paid in 25 equal installments, or an estimated $950,000 one-time payment option (before taxes).

Lottery officials encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe location. The player has 182 days after the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

Instructions for claiming prizes are available on the How to Claim page of the Lottery website. Prizes of more than $25,000 must be claimed through Lottery headquarters, either in person or by mail. Lottery headquarters is in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330, in Baltimore. An appointment is required to claim in person (no walk-ins). The appointment scheduling page shows all available appointment times.

