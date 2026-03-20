Police in Charles County Arrest Two Waldorf Men in Armed Robbery Case on Gallery Place

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested two suspects in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on March 10 in the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf.

In that case, the victim was in the process of installing carpet when he observed two males stealing a section of carpet that was outside of the apartment. The victim confronted the subjects at which time they displayed a firearm and stole the carpet. The suspects fled and the victim called police.

Detectives initiated an investigation and identified two suspects.

On March 19, patrol officers located and arrested the suspects.

A search warrant was obtained for the suspects’ residences where the stolen carpet and other evidence was recovered.

David Jerome Ransome, age 56, and Bryant Lee Lyles, age 56, both of Waldorf, were charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

They are currently at the Charles County Detention Center to appear before a district court commissioner for bond review.

