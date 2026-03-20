Remembering Jaelynn Willey, 8 Years After Senseless Act of Violence

Today, we remember Jaelynn Willey, whose life was tragically taken on March 20, 2018, following a senseless act of violence at Great Mills High School.

Her loss continues to be felt throughout our community. We keep her family, friends, the entire Great Mills High School community, and our First Responders who had to witness the tragic outcome in our thoughts, and we will never forget her.

The family leaves ours community with this message.

“Remember my beautiful girl tomorrow. Do something kind in her name. She was the sweetest girl (sometimes a pain but aren’t we all)

Remember the people that tried to help her, and the friends and teachers that saw or heard everything. Remember the officers, firefighters, and EMT/Paramedics that were there and helped get the situation under control. I see many of them fairly regularly and usually have a short conversation and a hug from them.

Just remember we don’t have to live with gun violence in our schools, stores, movie theaters, churches, or anywhere else. There is definitely another way to solve problems.”

