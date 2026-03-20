Laura Frances Redding of Solomons, Maryland, passed away peacefully on March 15, surrounded by her loving family. She was 78 years old.

Laura was born on March 7, 1948, to Thurman and Ellen Calvert. One of six children, she grew up in a lively and close-knit household. Laura married the love of her life, John Frances Redding Sr., and their home was filled with laughter and warmth as they raised nine children.

Above all else, Laura cherished her role as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She found immense joy in caring for her family, whether through preparing home-cooked meals, offering a listening ear, or cheering from the sidelines. She had a special love for the beach, where she found peace and happiness in the sound of the waves, the warmth of the sun and the laughter of her family.

Laura was also deeply involved in her community, especially in working with youth. She dedicated her time to fundraising for little league and coaching cheerleading, where she was known as the ultimate “team mom.” Her encouragement, enthusiasm, and nurturing spirit left a lasting impact on countless young lives.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Thurman and Ellen Calvert; her beloved husband, John Frances Redding Sr.; her brother, William Calvert; her sister, Katie Elizabeth Evans; her sister-in-law, Jean Calvert; and her son-in-law, Brian Downs. She was also preceded in death by her great granddaughter Emory Adkins.

She is survived by her children: John Francis Redding Jr. (Tanya) of La Plata, MD; Edward Allen Redding (Rebecca) of Colonia Beach, VA; Benjamin Scott Redding (Suzanne) of Hollywood, MD; James Matthew Redding (Julia) of Mechanicsville, MD; Thomas Anthony Redding (Jessica) of Mechanicsville, MD; Gabriel William Redding (Rebecca) of Chaptico, MD; Laurie Ann Garner (Jeffrey) of Mechanicsville, MD; Amy Marie Downs of Hollywood, MD; and Mary Ellen Swaim (Douglas) of Hollywood, MD. She is also survived by her 22 cherished grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, her sisters Janelle Jarboe, Linda Evans, and Anita Calvert-Reak, as well as many extended family members and dear friends.

Services

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Laura’s life on Thursday, March 26, at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD, with visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and prayers at 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 27, at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mechanicsville, MD. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery.

Laura will be deeply missed and forever loved. Her legacy of love, strength, and devotion to family will live on in all who knew her.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.