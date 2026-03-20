James Theodore “Ted” Greer Sr, 84, of Leonardtown, died at his home on March 12, 2026 surrounded by his loving family.

Born December 16, 1941, in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Theodore “Ted” Ovid Greer and Hilda Agnes Greer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years Joan Ann Gough Greer, and sisters Daphne Jo Greer and Beulah Jean Greer.

He is survived by his siblings Barbara June Miller (John) and William Edward “Bill” Greer (Barbara); his children Barbara “Jill” Klear (Kerry), James Theodore “Tad” Greer Jr. (Julie), Stephanie Nan Konecny (Vac), Michael Gough Greer (Erika); and his dog and faithful companion Diego.

He is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Kristin Klear, Scott Klear (Erika), Tad Greer III (Maria), Alex Konecny, Elizabeth Konecny Petschk (Mike), Emily Konecny, Cody Greer, and Kayleigh Greer; and 2 great-granddaughters, Sophia and Olivia Greer.

As a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, Ted owned and operated several businesses over the years. His final business—St. Mary’s Pet Sitters—was his most rewarding because he got to make so many new Furry Friends along the way.

Ted was very athletic, excelling in many sports, especially basketball and baseball, and playing in high school and several leagues throughout St. Mary’s County including the Men’s Baseball League and the Rocking Chair Softball League.

Ted enjoyed watching the Washington Redskins and the Nationals and remained a faithful fan to both teams, proudly wearing their logos even during the losing seasons and rebuilding/rebranding years. But most of all, Ted enjoyed time spent with his family and the gatherings that would often find him enjoying a bourbon, spinning tales of big adventures, and slipping snacks to his granddogs.

All services will be Private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to HOSPICE of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or to the St. Mary’s County Animal Services, 22975 FDR Boulevard, California, MD 20619.

Condolences may be left to the family at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD 20650.