James Francis Lally passed away peacefully on March 16, 2026, at the age of 92.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Carroll Fox; his parents, George Augustus Lally and Jesse Agnes Welch; and his sister, Mary Eileen Lally.

Jim was a devoted husband, a proud father of six, and a man defined by curiosity, intellect, and connection. Raised in Little Falls, New York, he developed a strong foundation in faith and education that guided him throughout his life. He attended The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., earning his Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering. He built a distinguished career as an electrical engineer, a college professor, and in public service with the National Security Agency. Among his proudest professional moments was his work with NASA, contributing to communications systems for the Apollo program. Throughout his career, he was known for his dedication to teaching and mentoring others.

Jim had a lifelong love of sports, especially baseball, which began in his youth and stayed with him throughout his life. In later years, he also enjoyed following hockey and Washington-area teams. He was an avid reader and a gifted storyteller, always ready to share a memory or a bit of humor.

He found great joy in camping and traveling the country. A trip to Sanibel Island became the start of many cherished years spent there with Pat, where they formed lasting friendships and enjoyed a close-knit winter community.

Jim’s greatest pride was his family. He is survived by his children: Mike (Pam), Tom, Bill (Marian), Jim (Becky), Cathy (Wes Brubacher), and Kevin; along with 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Jim will be remembered for his steady presence, his wisdom, his stories, and the deep love he had for his family.

He leaves behind a lifetime of memories and a family who will carry his love forward every day.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Ghost Parish Cemetery, Swann Point Road, Issue, Maryland.

A reception will follow and continue until 1:00 p.m. at the residence of Jim Lally, 15093 Potomac River Drive, Cobb Island, Maryland.

Condolences to the family may be left at https://www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com.

Funeral Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.