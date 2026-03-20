Teresa “Terry” Ann Cole

Terry, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on March 16 surrounded by her children and grandchildren at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Terry was born in Prince George’s County, MD to her late parents, Edgar and Evelyn (Famback) Allen.

She was born and lived in MD her entire life and raised her five children while working as a hairstylist.

She moved to Southern Maryland in 1977 and found her happy place; water, sand, beaches, boating, water skiing, camping and many friends.

Terry seldom showed up to any gathering alone. She was always surrounded by her extensive family and friends and loved having everyone together in one place.

She will be remembered for her quick laugh, sense of humor, love of costumes, love of anything beach, and her near constant quirk of openly sharing her opinion.

She is survived by her five children: Heather Klock Scott (Joe Scott), Kelly Klock Ward (John Ward), Michael Klock, Andrew Klock (Jayne), and Christopher Cole (Teia).

Grandchildren: Ryan Scott, Crystal Scott Claggett (Javin Claggett), and Carlie Ward McCollum (Justin McCollum), Jack Ward and Nicole, Michael, Katelyn Klock and Zachary, McKayla Klock, Lexi Eveson and LaTavia Berry, James Berry, LaRiyah Bowman, and Cayden Cole. And Holly Rawlings who Terry thought of as a granddaughter.

Great Grandchildren: Londyn, Janiyah, Raleigh, Blake Claggett and Za’Marriah Berry.

Sisters; Claudia Allen and Rebecca Allen (Jeff Elliott). Preceded in death by sisters, Cathleen Allen and Christine Allen.

She also leaves behind her best friend, Barbara Nickerson.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Terry’s favorite organization: Clements Cuties Foundation; www.Clementscuties.org/donate

Her family and friends are invited to celebrate Terry on Friday, March 27, 2026, at

The Mechanicsville Moose Lodge

27636 Mechanicsville Rd

Mechanicsville, MD 20659

From: Noon – 4 pm

Everyone is welcome.

For planning purposes, friends and family are asked to RSVP by March 24 to Kelly Ward at 240-298-2030, text or call. No one will be turned away however estimated numbers are appreciated for food and drink.

Condolences to the family may be left at https://www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com.

Funeral Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.