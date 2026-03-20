John Joseph “Jack” Slawinski passed away peacefully at his residence on March 18, 2026. He was 75 years old.

Born on November 6, 1950, in Manhattan, New York, Jack was the beloved son of the late Henry and Loretta Slawinski. He proudly served his country after joining the United States Army in 1970. Following his service, he pursued higher education and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and History in 1976.

Jack went on to build a remarkable career, dedicating 41 years of service to Oracle, where he was respected for his commitment, knowledge, and work ethic.

Outside of his professional life, Jack had a deep love for fishing and spent many happy hours on the water, proudly owning two boats over the years. From his teenage years, he developed a lasting passion for theater and enjoyed attending shows whenever he could. Above all, Jack cherished time with his family—especially his grandchildren, who brought him immense joy and pride.

Jack is survived by his loving son, Alexander P. Slawinski; his cherished grandchildren, Cameron Slawinski, Brooke Slawinski, and Gabriel Slawinski; and his bonus grandchildren, Mila and Rocco Malpasso. He is also survived by his brothers, James Slawinski of Pennsylvania, Peter Slawinski (Rhonda) of Montrose, Colorado, and Greg Slawinski of Delaware; his sisters, Elizabeth Jane Wagner (David), of Delaware, Marcella Cannctella of North Carolina, Mary Siemers of New York, and Patricia Slawinski of New York; and his twin sisters, Amy Sherwood (Paul) of New York and April Ray (Chris) of Virginia, along with countless nieces and nephews who loved him.

Jack will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his service to his country, and the simple joys he found in life—on the water, in the theater, and surrounded by those he loved.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

On Monday, March 30, 2026, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 9:30 am to 11:00 am with mass beginning at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617 officiated by Father Conley.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.