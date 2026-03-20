Helen Mavis Welch (Fowler) — a devoted farmer’s wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and cherished member of her community — passed away peacefully on March 11, 2026, surrounded by loved ones. She was 87. Helen was born on December 22, 1938, in Washington, D.C., to Lawrence McAdoo Fowler and Helen Mavis Hogge.

Helen spent her early childhood in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, before her family purchased a farm in Hughesville when she was 13. It was there, on the neighboring farm, that she met her future husband, Richard Randolph Welch — a boy who rode over on a red scooter to introduce himself. It was the beginning of a lifelong partnership rooted in hard work, devotion, and deep affection.

She attended La Plata High School and began her working life as a teller at the Bank of Southern Maryland. Within a week of graduating in 1957, she became a federal government employee, serving as secretary to a Navy commander — a role she embraced with pride and professionalism.

On June 14, 1958, Helen married Richard, and together they began their family the following year. As a committed partner in both family and farm life, she worked beside him while raising their four children, creating a home filled with love, stability, and the values that would guide generations to come.

In 1974, Helen began what would become a remarkable 42‑year career as the financial secretary to the principal at T.C. Martin Elementary School. Her dedication, reliability, and warm presence made her a beloved figure among staff, students, and families alike.

Helen believed deeply in the strength and capability of women. That conviction was shaped in part by her mother’s wartime service during World War II — a living example of women stepping into roles once thought impossible. Helen carried that spirit forward throughout her life, modeling independence, resilience, and a gentle strength that shaped generations.

Her faith was a steady anchor. She was a member of St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic Church and attended Mass regularly, finding comfort and community within its walls. Helen also prioritized her health, walking miles each day and practicing yoga to stay active and grounded. She maintained this lifestyle so she could remain present for her children, grandchildren, and great‑grandchildren, faithfully showing up for every milestone and moment.

Helen is survived by her brother, Wayne Fowler; her four children, Mike Welch (Judith), Beth Jameson (Gary), Susan Day (Shawn), and Timmy Welch (Jessie); eleven grandchildren; and fifteen great‑grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Lawrence “Boh” Fowler and Terri Hindle; and her beloved husband, Richard.

Helen’s life was defined by steadfast love, resilience, and a deep commitment to her family and friends. Her legacy lives on in the many lives she touched and the family she helped build.

Pallbearers will be her six grandsons: Stephen Welch, Tyler Welch, Garrett Welch, Connor Welch, Mason Welch, and Chad Day.

Honorary pallbearers include her sons‑in‑law, Gary Jameson and Shawn Day, as well as her five granddaughters: Katie Jameson, Loren Sessoms, Madison Kurtz, Kassi Welch, and Brielle Welch.

Immediately following the service, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge, where family and friends will gather to honor her memory and share the stories that made her so dearly loved.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angel’s Watch Shelter of Southern Maryland, an organization that reflects her spirit of compassion and care:

https://giving.catholiccharitiesdc.org/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app20047b?df_id=1650&mfc_pref=T&1650.donation=form1&NONCE_TOKEN=0530B314A747D81D2C032BA2AD6458A8

or to Hospice of the Chesapeake:

https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now/

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.