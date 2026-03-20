John J. Carlucci was born in Greenwich, CT, in 1933 to Richard and Minerva Carlucci. He has resided in parts of Maryland for over 60 years – the last 20 years in Hughesville.

He was the remaining survivor of his birth family. He was predeceased by his adoring, devoted, and loving wife, Sandy, and his son Pat. He is survived by his son, Chris (MD), his daughter, Kacy (FL), granddaughter Lexi (FL), great-granddaughter Amelia, and his great-grandsons, Atlas and Asher (FL), as well as Palmara (Chicky) Kroust and Rosemary (Rosie) Birdsale (Both CT).

John was a Registered Physical Therapist for over 30 years. He attended FSU and then UMAB, graduating after 4 years with a BS degree in PT. He was the Director of PT at Southern Maryland Hospital Center for several years. He also worked in nursing homes and did home health in the evenings. He further owned his PT practice in Clinton, DM -“Unlimited P.T.” – for several years. He truly loved every day he worked with patients, helping them to more functional, active lives. In his “free” time, John loved watching football, especially with his favorite teams, Notre Dame and Penn State. He also loved working outside in the yard and loved muscle cars as well as exotic cars.

But John’s first love was for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He dedicated his life to Jesus in 1973 (March 12th) at 9A0 pm on Glebe Road, Alexandria, VA. Everyone who knew John knew his love for Jesus, and those who didn’t knew there was something special about him after seeing the spirit-filled glow on his face. John led his brother, Joe, to Christ, and thus his legacy began. He and his brother, Joe, led many, many souls to Jesus for over a 40-year span. They would share their love for Jesus with anyone and everyone. This was John’s greatest accomplishment, leading others to salvation in Christ.

John served as a respected and revered Elder at White Plains Baptist Church. He also taught Sunday School and Home Fellowship groups. He received his certification to preach at other Southern Baptist churches within the association, which he utilized in Charles County when needed.

John, if here, would want you to have a personal relationship with Jesus. Please consider this an invitation to do so.

Services are pending at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the White Plains Baptist Church.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.