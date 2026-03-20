Joyce Ann White

It is with heavy hearts and full spirits that we announce the passing of Joyce White, a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who left us to find eternal peace. Born in the heart of Washington, D.C. to parents John Alfred Green and Mary Catherine Simpson. Joyce carried the vibrant energy of the city with her throughout her life. She was a woman of routine and simple pleasures, known by many for her daily morning ritual: a stop at Starbucks for her signature venti strawberry Frappuccino. With her favorite pink drink in hand, she would make the commute to Annapolis, where she was a dedicated and familiar face at Alexandrines Law firm for many years. While Joyce was a hard worker, her true masterpiece was her family. She was the matriarch of a sprawling, lively kin, and nothing brought her more joy than the presence of her children and the laughter of the generations that followed.

Her legacy of love is carried on by:

6 Children : Robert (Jeana), William (Linda), Catherine, Diane (Brian), and Matthew (Lynda).

Robert (Jeana), William (Linda), Catherine, Diane (Brian), and Matthew (Lynda). 10 Grandchildren

20 Great-grandchildren

Joyce has gone to join her son, Byron and her husband Henry as well as her six siblings Natalie, John, Joseph, Jeanie, Joan and June who preceded her in death. We take comfort in imagining their joyful reunion.

Joyce will be remembered for her steadfast work ethic, her love for her hometown, and her unwavering devotion to her massive family. “She taught us that while we cannot change the beginning of our story, we can always start where we are and change the ending.”

The family will receive friends on Monday March 23, 2026, from 10 until the time of the Mass, 11 AM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church Prince Frederick, Maryland. Int internment is private.

Visitation Monday, March 23, 2026

10-11 AM

St. John Vianney Catholic Church

105 Vianney Lane Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Get Directions