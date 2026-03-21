Robert Eric “Bob” Horn, 69, of Lusby, Maryland, formerly of Bladensburg, Maryland, passed away peacefully at his residence on March 8, 2026.

Born on July 7, 1956, in Washington, D.C., Bob was the son of the late Anna and Walter Horn, II. He was the devoted and loving husband of June Horn, who preceded him in death.

Bob graduated from Bladensburg High School and went on to build a long and dedicated career with NASA, where he worked for over 45 years before retiring in November 2018. His commitment and work ethic were a testament to his character and quiet determination.

In his free time, Bob had a deep passion for classic cars. He enjoyed attending car shows and spending time working around his home. He was a simple man who valued hard work, loyalty, and integrity—qualities that left a lasting impression on those who knew him.

Bob is survived by his sister, Janet Williams of Leonardtown, Maryland. In addition to his parents and beloved wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Walter “Harry” Horn and Elaine Carter.

All services will be private.

Bob will be remembered for his strength of character, his dedication to his family and career, and the quiet, steady presence he brought to the lives of those around him.