Margaret Bertha “Gretchen” Ollerman, 86, of Lusby, Maryland, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2026.

Gretchen was born on December 27, 1939, in Rahway, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Adolf Gustave Edmund and Margaret Hilda Shumann Finkensieper. Gretchen spent her early years in New Jersey before later making Southern Maryland her home.

Gretchen dedicated her life to caring for others. She graduated from Glenridge High School (Glenridge, New Jersey) in 1957 and from St. Luke’s Hospital Nursing School (New York) in 1960. She went on to serve as a nurse for more than four decades—a career that reflected her compassion, resilience, and unwavering commitment to those in need. She retired in December 2005 after approximately 45 years of devoted service in the nursing profession.

Active and energetic throughout her life, Gretchen enjoyed skiing, square dancing, and spending time outdoors. She embraced every opportunity to stay active and connected with the world around her. Above all, Gretchen treasured her family. She was deeply proud of her children and grandchildren and cherished every moment spent with them.

She is survived by her loving husband, James McComas; her children Patsy (Bob) Thompson, Alex (Holly) Ollerman, Rick (Debbie) Ollerman, Karen Ollerman, and Andy (AJ) Ollerman; her sister, Helen Chezem, of Rainbow Lakes, New Jersey; nine grandchildren; and nine great‑grandchildren.

Gretchen was preceded in death by her first husband, Franz A. Ollerman, whom she married in June of 1960 and who passed away on December 10, 1978.

Gretchen will be remembered for her kindness, strength, and generous spirit. Her dedication to her family and the countless patients she cared for throughout her career left a lasting impact on all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered with love.

A celebration of Gretchen’s life will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at Rausch Funeral Home in Lusby, MD. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM, followed by a service at 12:00 noon.