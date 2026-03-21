Cynthia “Cindy” Marie Hall Craft, a lifelong resident of Calvert County, Maryland passed away peacefully on March 11, 2026, at Calvert Health Medical Center in Prince Frederick Maryland. She was 73 years old. She spent her last days with her daughter Amber, her lifelong best friend Peggy Hance and her faithful companion Gladys Gantt.

Born in Prince Frederick Maryland on August 18,1952, Cindy was the daughter of the late Marie Wood Hall and Donald Q Hall. She is preceded in death by her beloved son Christopher Allen Craft.

Cindy’s legacy is carried out by her devoted daughter Amber Noelle Craft Dixon. She was a proud and doting Grandmother to Savanna, Samantha and Kelsey Dixon and a loving Great Grandmother to Eva Rose Soto, Kinsley Grace Hancock and Montana Lenn Reed. Her family was her entire world, and she never missed an opportunity to share stories of their accomplishments. Betty Lou Larson is her oldest surviving Aunt.

Throughout her life Cindy held various positions, but she was most proud of her services to her Country. As a dedicated Federal Employee and Contractor, she held respected positions at both the White House and Pentagon.

Known for her vibrant and witty personality, Cindy was often the life of the party. She found joy in the simple pleasures: traveling when she could, listening to her favorite music by Il-Divo and going for drives with the windows down.

Cindy’s spirited presence will be profoundly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She will be laid to rest with her son, mother and father at Asbury Cemetery, Prince Frederick, MD

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17, at 11:00 AM with service to be held at 12:00 noon at Rausch Funeral Home in Lusby, MD.