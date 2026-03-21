Charles Frederick Sanchez, 66, of Owings passed away March 11, 2026, at his home surrounded by family. He was born on September 21, 1959, in Baltimore to Hector Malaret and Lydia Antonia (Gonzalez) Sanchez. Charles grew up in Seat Pleasant, MD and graduated from Central High School in 1980. He married Barbara Foster on February 25, 1983, and they lived in District Heights and Suitland before moving to Owings in 2000. Charles worked as an elevator mechanic for various companies, primarily OTIS, for over 30 years. He also worked part time at the Capital Center which allowed him to see many bands and performances over the years. Charles was a very handy person who could fix anything. He had a love of learning new things and enjoyed watching movies and documentaries. He also loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Charles is survived by his wife Barbara Sanchez, daughter Shanan Sanchez, grandchildren Cory and Carlo, and brother Richard Sanchez. He was preceded in death by his son Shawn Sanchez, brother Bobby Sanchez, father Hector Sanchez, mother Lydia Wright, and stepfather Frank Wright.