Vickie “Marie” Bowen, 66, of Lusby, Maryland, passed away on March 11, 2026, in Leonardtown, Maryland.

Born on April 28, 1959, in Prince Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Victoria Margaret and Thomas Monroe Hall. Marie graduated from Calvert High School in 1977 and went on to dedicate more than 35 years to her career as a floral designer, retiring in 2018. Through her work, she brought beauty and comfort to countless people during some of life’s most meaningful moments.

On October 18, 1986, she married Edward Allen Bowen in Prince Frederick, Maryland. He preceded her in death on October 26, 2019.

Marie is survived by her siblings, Brenda DiCarlo (John) of Solomons, Maryland, and Frank Hall (Tianna) of Lusby, Maryland; her nephews, Joseph Thomas DiCarlo and Greyson Thomas Hall; and her niece, Abigail Cheyenne Hall.

Services will be private.