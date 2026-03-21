Jean Marie Flynn, 88, of Lanham, Maryland, passed away at home on March 12, 2026, surrounded by her family. Jean was born in Washington, DC on January 28, 1938, to the late Loring and Myrtle (Limerick) Paul. She entered the workforce right after high school and met her husband Ashby Flynn at PEPCO. They married in 1957 and settled in Lanham in 1959, where Jean lived until her passing. She worked hard to support her family, especially after her husband’s passing in 1973. She instilled a strong work ethic in her children. She enjoyed family vacations at the beach, first with her children, then with her extended family.

She will be remembered for her sleepovers with her grandchildren, always making it a fun filled weekend of pizza, movies and the bookstore. Jean was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed making Halloween costumes for her grandchildren. Easter was always a special time because she had egg scavenger hunts for her grandchildren. She loved the Washington Redskins, reading, and puzzles. Jean retired at age 78, having worked as an administrative assistant in various industries.

Jean is survived by her children Sheri Starliper of Mechanicsville, Candy Ezzat of Lanham, Dan (Terri) Flynn of Churchton, Tim (Nancy) Flynn of Glen Burnie and Steve (Amy) Flynn of Stafford, VA, fifteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers Douglas Mitchel and Loring Paul, Jr.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.