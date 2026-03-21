The family of Ella Irene McDaniel of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland is saddened to announce her passing on March 13, 2026, at the age of 97, surrounded by her loved ones.

Ella Irene McDaniel was the heart of her family — a woman whose life was defined not by years, but by love.

Born in North Carolina to parents who have gone before her, Ella carried her Southern roots with grace, strength, and unwavering faith. Her greatest joy in life was being surrounded by her family — whether gathered around a table, enjoying a meal together, or simply sitting side by side. She did not need grand moments to be happy. Being together was enough.

Ella also enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She loved putting puzzles together, fishing, gardening, trying her luck at the slot machines, and sharing stories with anyone who would listen. After retirement, Ella enjoyed working at Abner’s Crab House, where she often said Bobby Abner was the best boss anyone could ask for.

She loved hard. She prayed faithfully. She was the steady strength of her family.

Ella built a legacy that spans generations. She was a devoted mother to Carole Modlin of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland; Charlotte Nicholson of Lusby, Maryland; Patricia Barnett of Deltona, Florida; Brenda Stevens of Pikeville North Carolina; and Peggy Pelt of Goldsboro, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her son Emmett Eugene Ballree and her daughter Irene Elizabeth Barber of North Carolina.

Her life expanded far beyond her own children. She leaves behind 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 22 great-great-grandchildren, leaving a legacy that spans five generations — each one touched by her steady presence, warm hugs, and unconditional love.

Ella was preceded in death by her siblings Lily Mae, Ann, Russell, Bill, Raymond, and Cotton. She is survived by her sister Evelyn, with whom she shared a lifetime of memories.

Ella’s life was a testament to faith, resilience, and devotion. The roots she planted run deep, and the love she poured into her family will continue to bloom for generations.

Her legacy is not only in the numbers of those she leaves behind — but in the way she taught us to love one another.

And that love remains.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

— 2 Timothy 4:7

Viewing 10-12 followed by Services at: Friendship Community Baptist Church, 37 Jewell Road Dunkirk, Md 20754.

Gravesite Service to take place immediately after service at: Southern Memorial Gardens, 10155 Ward Road, Dunkirk Md 20754

Family and Friends are Invited to join us to honor a life well lived at Deale Elks 2-5, 6022 Drum Point Road, Deale Md 20751

In lieu of Flowers Donations can be made to: Autism Society of America or Vietnam Veterans of America