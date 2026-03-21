Norma Jean Dorsey, 59, of Lothian, Maryland, passed away on March 16, 2026 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. She was born on January 29, 1967, in Annapolis, Maryland, to Norma Lea (Rosner) and James Rogers Parks. Norma spent her entire life on her family’s farm in Lothian; she graduated from Southern High School, class of 1985, and married Steven Edward Dorsey in 1989. She worked for 36 years as a school bus driver in Anne Arundel County. Norma had a passion for rescuing and caring for horses and also enjoyed boating and camping with friends and family.

Norma is survived by her beloved husband Steven Edward Dorsey; her sons Cody James Dorsey, Brandon Luke Dorsey, and Jacob Albert Dorsey; her sister Leah Ellmore (Douglas); brother-in-law Richard Dorsey (Tanya); nieces Andrea Hurd, Meredith Ellmore, Natalie, Rachel, Alyssa, and Katie Dorsey; nephews Douglas Ellmore, Jr., Richard Jr., Benjamin, and William Dorsey, III.. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Norma Parks, and her mother-in-law, Barbara Bernard.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 21, from 10:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at St. James’ Episcopal Parish in Lothian, Maryland, with a funeral service to follow at 12:30 P.M.

With consideration for other events taking place at church, please schedule the delivery of any floral gifts no earlier than Saturday morning.

Visitation Saturday, March 21, 2026

10:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M.

St. James’ Parish

5757 Solomons Island Road Lothian, MD 20711 Get Directions