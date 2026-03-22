St. Mary’s County Commissioners Approve Contract Dispatchers to Address 911 Staffing Shortage Despite Leadership Issues

The St. Mary’s County Commissioners unanimously approved a plan to bring in temporary contract dispatchers to stabilize staffing at the county’s 911 communications center, which officials say is struggling with vacancies and employee burnout.

Emergency Services leadership told commissioners the center is currently operating at roughly half staffing capacity, with only 14 fully trained dispatchers out of 28 positions. While additional hires are in the pipeline, officials warned it could take until May 2027 to reach full staffing levels under current conditions.

“This is a complex job. It takes six to eight months to fully train a dispatcher,” officials said, noting that turnover continues to outpace training efforts.

Burnout Driving Turnover

The primary issue identified was fatigue among existing staff, caused by mandatory overtime and extended shifts. Dispatchers are frequently required to work 12-hour days, sometimes five to six days per week, making work-life balance difficult.

Officials said newer employees are the most likely to leave, often after realizing the demands of the job and the amount of overtime required.

“This is a job that takes a special person,” leadership said, emphasizing the mental and emotional strain dispatchers face as the first point of contact in emergencies.

Contract Workers as a Temporary Fix

To address the gap, the county will contract with Get Rescue 911, a company that provides trained and certified dispatchers on a temporary basis, similar to traveling nurses.

The agreement allows for up to eight contract dispatchers who can quickly integrate into operations after a short training period on local systems. Officials expect the contractors to become fully functional within about a month.

The goal is to reduce pressure on existing staff, improve retention, and allow experienced personnel to focus on training new hires.

Financial and Operational Impact

The one-year contract will be funded through a combination of salary savings and future budget allocations. Officials said the approach could potentially offset overtime costs while improving working conditions.

Commissioners also noted the contract includes flexibility to end the agreement early if staffing goals are met.

Long-Term Outlook

Emergency Services leadership described the move as a temporary but necessary step to regain stability. The department plans to closely monitor results and provide updates to commissioners, including a report within three months.

Commissioners expressed strong support for the plan, recognizing the critical role dispatchers play in public safety.

“At the end of the day, we have to do what’s best for our citizens,” one commissioner said. “This is a small price to pay for the services coming out of that building.”

The measure passed unanimously.