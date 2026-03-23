Two Transported to Trauma Center After Rollover Collision in Leonardtown

On Sunday, March 22, 2026, at approximately 10:16 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Potato Hill Farm Lane in Leonardtown, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one overturned and “sparking”.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle on its side in the roadway, and the second vehicle off the roadway into a stream of water with the single occupant out of the vehicle.

Emergency medical personnel consulted with an area trauma center for both patients.

Maryland State Police Aviation was requested to land nearby for the 23-year-old male.

Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the 23-year-old to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

The second patient was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision with traffic reconstruction being performed at the scene. Updates will be provided when they become available.

