Troopers Make Arrest After Motor Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

On Friday, March 20, 2026, at approximately 11:20 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Rue Purchase Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Multiple 911 callers reported one vehicle was repeatedly striking the curb and attempting to drive.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle collision with one vehicle in the Southbound lanes on the median, and the second vehicle on Rue Purchase in the middle of the roadway.

Witnesses provided statements, along with videos of the operator which showed the man getting out of the driver’s seat and then fleeing the scene on foot.

The operator was located on the property of a nearby residence and was taken back to the scene by police where Troopers placed the suspect into custody.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

The operator of the second vehicle denied having injuries and signed care refusal forms on the scene. No injuries were reported.