Noise Advisory – Inshore Flight Testing, Potential Supersonic Flights March 23-24, 2026

Communities surrounding Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Webster Outlying Field, Smith Island, Maryland and residents of the Northern Neck of Virginia are advised of an inshore weapons separation testing event Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This test flight has the potential to generate a sonic boom that could be heard and potential felt throughout the surrounding communities.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing and training activities on the community. For more information call 1-866-819-9028.

Noise Advisory – NAS Patuxent River Sets Noise Advisory for March 30-April 10, 2026 – Communities surrounding Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that noise-generating testing events are scheduled to take place March 30 to April 10, 2026 from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Pilots at NAS PAX will be conducting Field Carrier Landing Practices (FCLPs). FCLPs are simulated carrier landings conducted to prepare the pilot to land safely on an aircraft carrier. The practices consist of series of touch-and-go maneuvers, “bounces.” Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information, call 1-866-819-9028. To view all current NAS PAX noise advisories please click the following link: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise.