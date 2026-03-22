Anne Arundel County Fire Department Crownsville Fire Station 6 Now In-Service With Herald Harbor Volunteer Fire Department Closing

We are proud to officially place the Anne Arundel County Crownsville Fire Station 6 in service. This state-of-the-art 22,316-square-foot facility is designed to serve our community and support our firefighters for decades to come!

The new station, located at the corner of Sunrise Beach Road and Generals Highway in Crownsville, will replace the former Herald Harbor Volunteer Fire Department at 1411 410 Hall Road in Crownsville, Maryland.

Herald Harbor Volunteer Fire Department officially closed its doors today, marking the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter in emergency service delivery for the surrounding communities and Anne Arundel County.

The AACoFD Crownsville Fire Station 6 was thoughtfully designed for both operational readiness and firefighter safety. The station will house Fire Engine 6, Tanker 6, Medic Unit 6, Special Unit 6, a Safety Officer, Shift Commander, and Fire Investigators.

Additionally, the large bays will hold the AACoFD Medical Ambulance Bus (MAB Unit), which can be deployed for any mass-casualty event, and another Ambulance that can be placed in service by the Volunteers to upstaff the current Medic Unit 6.

This modern facility will enhance response times and capabilities by being more centrally located in the community. Additionally, the station prioritizes firefighter health by incorporating numerous built-in cancer-reduction features, like on-site gear washers and decontamination areas. Keeping our firefighters and medics safer.

We are excited to begin this next chapter with an investment that will continue to pay it forward in Anne Arundel County!

