Outstanding Assault Warrants for St. Mary’s County

March 2, 2017



The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating suspects with Outstanding Assault Warrants.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy Hannah Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. *8123 or by email, at Hannah.Smith@stmarysmd.com.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.

CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.

Joseph Devon Jones

Joseph Devon Jones

Reginald Antonio Johnson

Reginald Antonio Johnson

Charles Andrew Smith

Charles Andrew Smith

Derrick Perique

Derrick Perique

 
Joseph Lindsey Cranford

Joseph Lindsey Cranford

Trisha Ann Baynard

Trisha Ann Baynard

Lashay Shate Gross

Lashay Shate Gross

Lovell Darcel Blair

Lovell Darcel Blair

Lerrel Eric Carey

Lerrel Eric Carey

David Michael Faxon

David Michael Faxon

This entry was posted on March 2, 2017 at 6:51 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to Outstanding Assault Warrants for St. Mary’s County

  1. Tyrone on March 2, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Bunch of Loser’s

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on March 2, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Yuck. What a nasty bunch.

    Reply
  3. Big Cookie on March 2, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    So, here we have a press release about violent criminals who were released by our court commissioners. Thanks for that!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.