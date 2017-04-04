Lexington Park Man Continues to Terrorize the Streets of St. Mary’s County

On Thursday, March 16, 2017, at approximately 1:55 p.m., Terry Lee Kent Jr., Kent, 26, of California, crashed into a US Postal mail truck, on Midway Drive at the intersection of Enterprise Road, in Lexington Park.

At the time of the crash Kent was riding an unregistered and uninsured off road motorcycle on public roads.

According to court documents, Kent has been charged with the following violations by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

EXCEEDING POSTED MAXIMUM SPEED LIMIT: 73 MPH IN A POSTED 40 MPH ZONE

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLICE VEHICLE BY FAILING TO STOP

PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED UNDER TR 17-106, 26-204, 26-206, 27-103

NEGLIGENT DRIVING VEHICLE IN CARELESS AND IMPRUDENT MANNER ENDANGERING PROPERTY, LIFE AND PERSON

RECKLESS DRIVING VEHICLE IN WANTON AND WILLFUL DISREGARD FOR SAFETY OF PERSONS AND PROPERTY

KNOWINGLY DRIVING UNINSURED VEHICLE

OPERATING UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY

DRIVING VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY WITHOUT CURRENT REGISTRATION PLATES AND VALIDATION TABS

FAILURE TO DISPLAY REGISTRATION CARD UPON DEMAND BY POLICE OFFICER

PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY OR PUBLIC USE PROPERTY ON REVOKED LICENSE AND PRIVILEGE

PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY OR PUBLIC USE PROPERTY ON SUSPENDED LICENSE AND PRIVILEGE

DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY WITHOUT REQUIRED LICENSE AND AUTHORIZATION

FAILURE OF INDIVIDUAL DRIVING ON HIGHWAY TO DISPLAY LICENSE TO UNIFORMED POLICE ON DEMAND

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEHICLE SPEED ON HIGHWAY TO AVOID COLLISION

DRIVING VEHICLE IN EXCESS OF REASONABLE AND PRUDENT SPEED ON HIGHWAY









Kent was charged on February 6, 2017, with failure to stop at a stop sign, person driving motor vehicle on suspended license and privilege, person driving motor vehicle while license suspended under 17-106, 26-204, 26-206, 27-103 and person driving motor vehicle on highway or public use property on revoked license and privilege. Kent has a court date scheduled for April 26, 2017 for the above charges

On January 23, 2017, Kent plead guilty to drug distribution charges and was sentenced to 7 years in jail, but the judge suspended all 7 years .

___

In a second case on January 23, 2017, Kent plead guilty to drug distribution charges and was sentenced to 4 years in jail but the judge suspended it down to time served (100 days)

In the past Kent has been found guilty of the following traffic violations in St. Mary’s County

3/30/2011 – driving on a learners permit without required supervision

5/21/2011 – driving motor vehicle on highway without required license and authorization

5/21/2011 – operator not restrained by a seat belt

8/31/2012 – person driving motor vehicle on suspended license and privilege

4/20/2012- person driving motor vehicle on suspended license and privilege

4/28/2012 – driving motor vehicle on highway without required license and authorization

12/14/2012 – driving motor vehicle on highway without required license and authorization

12/14/2012 – exceeding maximum speed: 94 mph in a posted 50 mph zone

2/21/2014 – person driving motor vehicle on highway or public use property on suspended license and privilege

2/21/2014 – reckless driving

2/21/2014 – Attempt by driver to elude uniformed police by fleeing on foot

2/21/2014 – Failure to stop after accident involving damage to an attended vehicle

7/6/2014 – failure to display licensee on demand

4/9/2016 – driving motor vehicle on highway without required license and authorization

Kent also had the following violations dropped by the state’s attorney’s office in St. Mary’s County (partial list)

5/21/2011 – exceeding maximum speed: 54 mph in a posted 35 mph zone

5/21/2011 – person driving motor vehicle on highway or public use property on suspended license and privilege

5/21/2011 – holder of learner’s permit driving w/o required supervision

8/31/2012 – negligent driving

8/31/2012 – driving vehicle on hwy. at speed exceeding limit (80 in 55)

8/31/2012 – driving a rented motor vehicle in violation of rental agreement

8/31/2012 – driving motor vehicle while license suspended

4/28/2012 – driver spinning wheels

4/28/2012 – person driving motor vehicle on highway or public use property on suspended license and privilege

4/28/2012 – person driving motor vehicle while license suspended under 17-106, 26-204, 26-206, 27-103

12/14/2012 – person driving motor vehicle on highway or public use property on suspended license and privilege

12/14/2012 – person driving motor vehicle while license suspended under 17-106, 26-204, 26-206, 27-103

2/21/2014 – failure to display licensee on demand

2/21/2014 – driving motor vehicle on highway without required license and authorization

2/21/2014 – person driving motor vehicle on highway or public use property on revoked license and privilege

2/21/2014 – person driving motor vehicle while license suspended under 17-106, 26-204, 26-206, 27-103

2/21/2014 – failure to display licensee on demand

2/21/2014 – negligent driving

2/21/2014 – Attempt by driver to elude police in official police vehicle by fleeing on foot

2/21/2017 – Attempt by driver to elude uniformed police by failing to stop

2/21/2014 – Attempt by driver to elude police in official police vehicle by failing to stop

2/21/2014 – failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle

2/21/2014 – failure of vehicle driver involved in an accident to give insurance policy information

4/9/2016 – person driving motor vehicle on highway or public use property on suspended license and privilege

4/9/2016 – person driving motor vehicle on highway or public use property on revoked license and privilege

4/9/2016 – failure to return to the scene of an accident involving bodily injuries

4/9/2016 – failure of driver involved in accident to render reasonable assistance to an injured person

4/9/2016 – failure of vehicle driver involved in an accident to provide ID

4/9/2016 – knowingly giving false accident report information

4/19/2016 – false statement to a police officer

4/22/2016 – person driving motor vehicle on highway or public use property on suspended license and privilege

4/22/2016 – person driving motor vehicle on highway or public use property on revoked license and privilege

See previous articles on Terry Lee Kent Jr. Kent, below