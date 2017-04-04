Lexington Park Man Continues to Terrorize the Streets of St. Mary’s County

On Thursday, March 16, 2017, at approximately 1:55 p.m., Terry Lee Kent Jr., Kent, 26, of California, crashed into a US Postal mail truck, on Midway Drive at the intersection of Enterprise Road, in Lexington Park.
At the time of the crash Kent was riding an unregistered and uninsured off road motorcycle on public roads.
According to court documents, Kent has been charged with the following violations by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.
- EXCEEDING POSTED MAXIMUM SPEED LIMIT: 73 MPH IN A POSTED 40 MPH ZONE
- ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLICE VEHICLE BY FAILING TO STOP
- PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED UNDER TR 17-106, 26-204, 26-206, 27-103
- NEGLIGENT DRIVING VEHICLE IN CARELESS AND IMPRUDENT MANNER ENDANGERING PROPERTY, LIFE AND PERSON
- RECKLESS DRIVING VEHICLE IN WANTON AND WILLFUL DISREGARD FOR SAFETY OF PERSONS AND PROPERTY
-
KNOWINGLY DRIVING UNINSURED VEHICLE
- OPERATING UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY
- DRIVING VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY WITHOUT CURRENT REGISTRATION PLATES AND VALIDATION TABS
- FAILURE TO DISPLAY REGISTRATION CARD UPON DEMAND BY POLICE OFFICER
- PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY OR PUBLIC USE PROPERTY ON REVOKED LICENSE AND PRIVILEGE
- PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY OR PUBLIC USE PROPERTY ON SUSPENDED LICENSE AND PRIVILEGE
- DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY WITHOUT REQUIRED LICENSE AND AUTHORIZATION
- FAILURE OF INDIVIDUAL DRIVING ON HIGHWAY TO DISPLAY LICENSE TO UNIFORMED POLICE ON DEMAND
- FAILURE TO CONTROL VEHICLE SPEED ON HIGHWAY TO AVOID COLLISION
- DRIVING VEHICLE IN EXCESS OF REASONABLE AND PRUDENT SPEED ON HIGHWAY
Kent was charged on February 6, 2017, with failure to stop at a stop sign, person driving motor vehicle on suspended license and privilege, person driving motor vehicle while license suspended under 17-106, 26-204, 26-206, 27-103 and person driving motor vehicle on highway or public use property on revoked license and privilege. Kent has a court date scheduled for April 26, 2017 for the above charges
On January 23, 2017, Kent plead guilty to drug distribution charges and was sentenced to 7 years in jail, but the judge suspended all 7 years.
___
In a second case on January 23, 2017, Kent plead guilty to drug distribution charges and was sentenced to 4 years in jail but the judge suspended it down to time served (100 days)
In the past Kent has been found guilty of the following traffic violations in St. Mary’s County
- 3/30/2011 – driving on a learners permit without required supervision
- 5/21/2011 – driving motor vehicle on highway without required license and authorization
- 5/21/2011 – operator not restrained by a seat belt
- 8/31/2012 – person driving motor vehicle on suspended license and privilege
- 4/20/2012- person driving motor vehicle on suspended license and privilege
- 4/28/2012 – driving motor vehicle on highway without required license and authorization
- 12/14/2012 – driving motor vehicle on highway without required license and authorization
- 12/14/2012 – exceeding maximum speed: 94 mph in a posted 50 mph zone
- 2/21/2014 – person driving motor vehicle on highway or public use property on suspended license and privilege
- 2/21/2014 – reckless driving
- 2/21/2014 – Attempt by driver to elude uniformed police by fleeing on foot
- 2/21/2014 – Failure to stop after accident involving damage to an attended vehicle
- 7/6/2014 – failure to display licensee on demand
- 4/9/2016 – driving motor vehicle on highway without required license and authorization
Kent also had the following violations dropped by the state’s attorney’s office in St. Mary’s County (partial list)
- 5/21/2011 – exceeding maximum speed: 54 mph in a posted 35 mph zone
- 5/21/2011 – person driving motor vehicle on highway or public use property on suspended license and privilege
- 5/21/2011 – holder of learner’s permit driving w/o required supervision
- 8/31/2012 – negligent driving
- 8/31/2012 – driving vehicle on hwy. at speed exceeding limit (80 in 55)
- 8/31/2012 – driving a rented motor vehicle in violation of rental agreement
- 8/31/2012 – driving motor vehicle while license suspended
- 4/28/2012 – driver spinning wheels
- 4/28/2012 – person driving motor vehicle on highway or public use property on suspended license and privilege
- 4/28/2012 – person driving motor vehicle while license suspended under 17-106, 26-204, 26-206, 27-103
- 12/14/2012 – person driving motor vehicle on highway or public use property on suspended license and privilege
- 12/14/2012 – person driving motor vehicle while license suspended under 17-106, 26-204, 26-206, 27-103
- 2/21/2014 – failure to display licensee on demand
- 2/21/2014 – driving motor vehicle on highway without required license and authorization
- 2/21/2014 – person driving motor vehicle on highway or public use property on revoked license and privilege
- 2/21/2014 – person driving motor vehicle while license suspended under 17-106, 26-204, 26-206, 27-103
- 2/21/2014 – failure to display licensee on demand
- 2/21/2014 – negligent driving
- 2/21/2014 – Attempt by driver to elude police in official police vehicle by fleeing on foot
- 2/21/2017 – Attempt by driver to elude uniformed police by failing to stop
- 2/21/2014 – Attempt by driver to elude police in official police vehicle by failing to stop
- 2/21/2014 – failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle
- 2/21/2014 – failure of vehicle driver involved in an accident to give insurance policy information
- 4/9/2016 – person driving motor vehicle on highway or public use property on suspended license and privilege
- 4/9/2016 – person driving motor vehicle on highway or public use property on revoked license and privilege
- 4/9/2016 – failure to return to the scene of an accident involving bodily injuries
- 4/9/2016 – failure of driver involved in accident to render reasonable assistance to an injured person
- 4/9/2016 – failure of vehicle driver involved in an accident to provide ID
- 4/9/2016 – knowingly giving false accident report information
- 4/19/2016 – false statement to a police officer
- 4/22/2016 – person driving motor vehicle on highway or public use property on suspended license and privilege
- 4/22/2016 – person driving motor vehicle on highway or public use property on revoked license and privilege
See previous articles on Terry Lee Kent Jr. Kent, below
Ridge Man Arrested After Making a False Statement to Police at the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident
At this time, I would like to thank all of our judges in St Mary’s County as well as Mr. Fritz (our states attorney) for the fine job they are doing in protecting the law abiding citizens in St Mary’s County. NOT! You have screwed up the criminal justice system so bad that the criminals have absolutely no respect for the law and no fear of punishment. This criminal is a fine example of your work. I’m sure you’re waiting for this low life to kill someone before you actually do something. How can you look at yourself in the mirror every (or any) day? You should all be ashamed of what you do!
Well said.
FRITZ HAS GOT TO GO. NEXT ELECTION, WE HAVE TO GET HIM OUT! HE IS THE CRIMINALS BEST FRIEND!
1 million% agree with you!
What the hell, how is he still getting out when he is clearly NOT listening nor CARING, lock him up toss the key
Why would he stop committing crimes, he is never held accountable for anything. He will continue doing whatever he wants until he kills someone then people will get upset. Maybe the courts should put his stupid butt in jail before that happens.
he’s what we call an Outstanding Democrat.
Well this time he should be made to surve for a long time. If you keep giving him a break he obviously will continue to be a danger to others and himself. So give him some time to think about it!
What an idiot!
The Judge must be having sex with him on the DOWN-LOW….., this animal should be buried for the 14-20yrs the recidivism with him is unconscionable.
As long as the State’s Attorney doesn’t role over and combine and drop charges, he should get closer to 30yrs, then let the FED’s deal with him, for the distruction of Federal Government Property
problem is that “technically” USPS is not a Federal Agency.
Awesome! Can’t wait to see what other charges he can rack up when they let him run free!
absolutely unbelievable!!!!!
Can anyone say…. Police Informant…he must drop a dime or 20 on other people to get off on these charges… That’s all I’m sayin.
is he the new Freddie Gray?
My brother is in jail for driving with suspended license 3 times, for 6 months in NC! Amd this guy is still walking around here with this record!? What is going om here!?
Your brother must be white. Blacks are no longer allowed to go to jail as the judges do not want to be labeled a racist.
Lock him up and throw away the key. His dumb ass doesn’t belong in society.
When he kills someone can we sue the stupid judge that keeps letting this idiot out of jail.
It’s not the judge, it’s the district court commissioner. That’s who signs and approves the release.
Nope. Judges cannot be sued.
cheywolf,
Check out the story that was posted right after this one about Tobais Robinson. Another criminal running from the cops. Fortunately, he only killed himself. Judges, Please take note!
Kids are riding unregistered vehicles all day everyday up and down the streets of Country Lakes in Mechanicsville. Which our HOA would put pressure on Saint Mary’s finest to do something about them.
I bet-cha, his boss was mad for not showing up for work that day..NOT, I doubt he ever had a job, who’s bike was it, and how much did it cost the taxpayers of our county and state to send fire and rescue there, send hiss butt to the hospital, damage to the postal truck, the frickin list just keeps on growing, Fritz.. bye bye,
Maybe this dimwit needs to run over a JUDGE. Mabne then they will put him away
No mention of the motorcycle being stolen. That’s a guarantee!!
Exactly!! No way this was his bike.
That looks like the stolen motorcycle from drayden saw the flyer in the SI post office
shame the pos lived!
SOME PEOPLE NEVER LEARN!!!!
Catch-N-Release at its finest! What lies the judge must tell themselves to justify repeatedly releasing him.
The judges aren’t releasing anybody. The district court commissioner is.
All I can say is wow
As a former employee with the St. Mary’s Co. Government I had the pleasure of knowing this fine, driven, employed young man NOT! I have witnessed the judicial system within the county let felons walk right out the front doors of the courthouse. I have seen first hand offenders serve WEEKENDS IN JAIL and recieve PBJ for crimes that they should be buried for. The world we live in is sad, new generations now expect everything to be handed to them and not have to work hard for anything. This guy is trash and he will continue to be let off. How about Fritz son who did only a couple days for a DUI after totaling his car on Flat Iron Road. This government system is going nowhere!
You can thank the last 8 years of the liberal snowflake administration for that. Thanks Obama.
Well it’s not what you do it’s how much $ can your family can come up with for the elected criminal official DA FRITZ!!! HIS ASS SHOULD BE HELD RESPONSIBLE FOR HIS CRIMINAL ACTIONS!!!!
SAD SAD WORLD
Just like the a$$holes that run the road not far from where I live. They don’t care that people are driving to or from work, or that school buses are taking children home from one of the schools in the area! Does no good to call the police because these punks and thugs can shoot through wooded areas and disappear like the dirt balls they are. If they happen to get caught, they are out in no time thanks to the commissioners. I really don’t like to wish harm on anyone, but these fools deserve to break a neck when they are riding so dangerously.
…then we’ll be paying for them while they collect disability.
what you need is a couple Deputies to take the repeat offenders for a ride…
Aaaaaaaaaaand he’s already back on the street.
Your tax dollars at work…
well maybe when he finally kills someone it will be the judge or the lawyer that keep defending/letting him off.
I wish there was a way to sue the judges that constantly release these drains on society when they inevitably injure or kill someone. It is easy to see that this guy is not interested in following the laws judging by his past record. The judges job is to punish, rehabilitate, and protect the citizens of the communities that have to share space with trash like this guy. This turd should have been sent to prison years ago but for some reason the judges seem to not care about the rest of the community and let people like him walk. Maybe they should build halfway houses next to judges houses, then the judge can look in on them while they are out. The rule should be to only let them out if the judge would feel comfortable with that person living next to his/her children and family.
Gotta love the justice system in good ole St. Mary’s County! Fritz is a JOKE!
Shame he didn’t bump that knoggen a little harder on the mail truck & get delivered to heaven. Then we would be done with it, sorry to sound so cold.
Change Md.’s traffic laws.
I bet if we locked him up… people would scream racism.
Someone please by this man a horse. With that driving record he’ll never legally own a car.