Lexington Park Man Charged with Assault at Detention Center

On Saturday, March 18, 2017, Deputy Ball of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for a reported assault between inmates.

The investigation revealed the suspect David Eric Strain, 30, of Lexington Park, entered the victim’s cell to confront him over earlier lude comments. The confrontation turned physical and the victim alleged the suspect hit the victim multiple times in his upper body and head.

Strain was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and remained in the custody of the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.



See Previous Arrests for Strain Below: