UPDATE: Suspicious Activity Reported Near Greenview Knolls Elementary School

UPDATE 5/9/2017 @ 7:00 P.M.: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office takes every report seriously.

The sheriff’s office is actively investigating a complaint of an individual (no further description) operating an alleged purple van approaching a child in the Greenview Knolls neighborhood located on Military Lane in Great Mills.

Last week, an advisory message was sent informing the public of reported suspicious incidents taking place in the Wildewood area. As a result of the events, the Sheriff’s Office initiated frequent premise checks.

At this time, the incidents do not appear to be related, however, are still under investigation in a collaborative effort between the Patrol Division, School Resource Officers, and the St. Mary’s County Public Schools.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office thanks the citizens for the reports the office has received regarding suspicious activity in the community’s neighborhoods.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 301-475-8008.

5/9/2017: On Thursday, May 4, 2017, a complaint reported to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, that a juvenile was walking home from Greenview Knolls Elementary School when a purple van pulled up and instructed the juvenile to get in the vehicle. The suspect told the child, they knew the child’s mother. The juvenile then ran home and told their mother.

The information was forwarded to School Resource Officers for follow-up.