Lusby Man Arrested at Buckets Sports Bar for Disorderly Conduct

On Friiday, May 19, 2017, at approximately, 12:30 a.m,. Deputy R. Shrawder of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office observed a patron in the Buckets Sports Bar, in Lusby, become highly intoxicated after consuming numerous drinks throughout the night.
Edwin Foote, Jr., 27, of Lusby, was loud, belligerent and became disrespectful towards the bartenders when told numerous times to discontinue going behind the bar. Due to his behavior and intoxication, he was told he needed to leave for the night.
Foote refused to listen and continued to yell and cuss outside the bar. He attempted to re-enter the bar and was told he could not go back inside. At this time he started to run and refused to comply with Deputy Shrawder’s verbal commands.
Foote was placed under arrest for Disorderly Conduct, Fail to Obey a Lawful Order, Trespass on Private Property and Resist/Interfere with Arrest. He was also issued a no trespass order for Buckets Sports Bar.
I guess he showed them. Maybe not, the people he was mad at were able to go home and sleep in their nice comfortable bed while he was busy being booked, processed, and placed in a cell. Maybe next time he will do things differently and realize he is 27 and not a child throwing a temper tantrum.
THIS GUY ALREADY BEEN ARRESTED WEARIN THAT JACKET LLS. FOR COCAINE TOO LOL AN HE STILL GOIN OUT AN GETTIN IN TROUBLE LLS. MY MAN U NEED A NEW JACKET LLS THAT JAUNT BAD LUCK LOL AN ITS US POLO ASSO LLS THAT A FRAUD COMPANY LLS . SUM1 NEED TO SET U STRAIGHT MY MANS DEY WAS ALREADY GOIN ON U THE LAST TIME DEY NABBED U LLS
https://smnewsnet.com/archives/415656/traffic-stop-in-prince-frederick-leads-to-gun-and-cocaine-arrests/
Well said, my good man!
You are about as dumb as he is. Clearly they used the same photo.
You are about as dumb as he is. Clearly they used the same booking photo from his previous arrest.
Close the bars at nine, there is no reason to have our police officers baby sit children when they have more important duties.