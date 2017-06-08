Arrest Video: Acused Child Pornogropher Found Hiding in an Attic in Lexington Park

SMNEWSNET.COM featured Trayquan Marqueze Lee, in our article, WANTED – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 5/31/2017 and Facebooked his photo, and information again a day later.

On Wednesday, June 8, 2017, at 1:30 p,m., Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit, located and arrested Trayquan Marqueze Lee, 22 of Lusby.

Police found Lee hiding in the attic of a townhome, on Liberty Street, in Lexington Park.

Lee is scheduled to appear in court on June 11, 2017 and face child pornography, sexual solicitation of a minor, and electronic mail harassment charges.

