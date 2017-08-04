Teen Charged Again with Multiple Burglaries in Charles County

During the early morning hours of July 31, 2017, officers responded to multiple intrusion alarms at several businesses in Waldorf.

Officers arrived and discovered the front window of a business broken out.

Officer B. Clark and his K9 partner, Dino, quickly initiated a track, which led to the area of Snow Owl Place where a suspect was located.

Investigation revealed the suspect – a 17-year-old male – was the same teen who had been arrested and charged with breaking into ten businesses just a few weeks earlier.

In each case, the suspect threw a large landscaping rock through the front window or door to gain entry. The teen was charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft, and destruction of property.

Detective H. Burgess is investigating.