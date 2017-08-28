Arrest Made for Arson of a Group Home in California

The Office of the State Fire Marshal has concluded an investigation into a house fire with the arrest of a 19 year-old occupant of the home.

The incident originally occurred on August 22, 2017 at approximately 12:50 a.m. at 23820 N. Patuxent Beach Road, in California. Firefighters from Bay District and surrounding volunteer fire departments responded for a kitchen fire that resulted in nearly $75,000 in damage to the structure and contents. Twenty-seven firefighters brought the blaze under control within 30 minutes. The property owned by ‘Pathways of St. Mary’s County’ was occupied by two residents whom had both escaped without injury.

The subsequent investigation revealed one of the occupants, Tayvone Emmanuel Warren, 19, of California, was responsible for intentionally igniting the fire with combustibles placed on the stove top which then spread to the rest of the kitchen. Smoke and soot spread throughout the remainder of the one story single family home. Warren was transported to the St. Mary’s County MedStar Hospital on an Emergency Petition on the night of the fire for evaluation. He was placed into custody upon his release today and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center without incident.

Warren has been charged with 1st Degree Arson and Reckless Endangerment and is awaiting a bond review.







