Tips to Police in Charles County Lead to Robbery Arrest

Detectives assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division say tips from the community and the Crime Solvers’ tip line helped them identify the suspect in an attempted robbery that occurred last month. As a result of the tips, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Russell Eugene Willett, Jr., 25, of Bryans Road.

On August 29 at 8:15 p.m., Willett entered Subway located at 2055 Marshall Hall Road in Bryans Road and walked directly to the cash register with both hands concealed in the front pocket of his hooded sweatshirt. He told the cashier to give him the money and no one would get hurt. The cashier refused. Willett continued to make demands, but left after a customer entered the store.

Willett was arrested on Sept. 5 at his home and was charged with robbery and other related charges.

Willett admitted he was the white male who entered the Subway and said “give the money” but said he was joking, Clothing consistent with the clothes worn by Willett in the video were recovered from his residence.

Det. C. Gregory is investigating.

