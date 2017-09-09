Lexington Park Man Arrested for Burglary, Trespassing and Destruction of Property

On Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at approximately 6:45 a.m., Deputy A. Beishline, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling in the area of the old Bay District Volunteer Fire Department located at 21780 Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park.

Beishline observed a door pulled open to a storage area connected to the building. Upon closer inspection, he noticed the latch and locking system was pried away and bent. Upon looking inside the storage area, he observed a person later identified as, James Alexander Courtney, 59, of Lexington Park, laying under a blue thermal blanket.

Courtney told police he would leave, when they advised him that he was inside of a building he did not own, and asked him if he knew who owns the building and he advised he did not. Courtney did not obtain permission to be inside the building or on the property. It was also determined Courtney was issued a notice not to trespass for that property on 8/24/17 by Cpl T. Snyder, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The damage to the lock and building was estimated at $150.

Courtney was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention where he was charged with burglary, trespassing and destruction of property.

