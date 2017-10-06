Mechanicsville Woman Charged with Stealing Over $500 Worth of Crab Meat, Shrimp and More

On Saturday, September 9, 2017, at 11:40 a.m., a woman pushed a cart with several hundred dollars worth of food and other items directly out the exit of the California, Maryland, Weis Markets store without paying.

The Weis Markets store is located at 45315 Alton Lane in California. The thief was last seen getting into a grey/silver SUV.

On September 12, 2017, a bulletin was released to the media, asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

On September 13, Deputy D. Sidorowize from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Weis Markets store to meet with a woman who wanted to turn herself in for the theft.

Deputy Sidorowize met with the woman, and identified her as Deborah Lynn Quade, 54, of Mechanicsville, Quade told police that she walked out of the business with $400 to $500 worth of items without paying for them. She said she turned herself into police after seeing photos of her on social media.

An investigation revealed the stolen items in Quade’s cart were valued at $526.92, and included 10 cans of lump crab meat, 6 bags of shrimp, 4 packages of bacon, a case of Snapple and other items.

On September 29, 2017, Deborah Lynn Quade,was served a criminal summons for theft of less than $1,000, and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, November 17, 2017.

