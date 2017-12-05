Maryland Emergency Management Agency Monitoring After Earthquake Near Delaware Coast

In the wake of the earthquake that hit off the coast of Delaware 0n Thursday, November 30, 2017 , the Maryland Emergency Management Agency is monitoring for any reports of damage.

The quake, which the United States Geological Survey currently lists as a 4.1 magnitude, hit just before 4:50 p.m. off the Delaware coast, about 6 miles east/northeast of Dover. Reports say it was felt as far east as the I-95 corridor in central Maryland.

The United States Geological Survey asks anyone who may have felt the quake to report it on their website.

While earthquakes are not common in this region, they do happen. In August of 2011, most of Maryland felt a magnitude 5.8 earthquake that was centered near Mineral, Va.

For more information about earthquakes in Maryland, please visit: http://mema.maryland.gov/Pages/resources-Earthquakes.aspx

For more general information about earthquake preparedness, visit: https://www.ready.gov/earthquakes