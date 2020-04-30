UPDATE: Maryland Appellate Court Affirms Manslaughter Conviction For Defendant Christina Granados McCauley

4/30/2020: The Court of Special Appeals of Maryland, in a reported opinion, affirmed Defendant Christina Granados McCauley’s conviction for involuntary manslaughter after a St. Mary’s County jury found her guilty, by unanimous verdict after a multi-day jury trial in December 2017, for her involvement with distributing carfentanil, which caused the overdose and death to another individual.

State’s Attorney Richard Fritz would like to thank the members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit and the Maryland State Police’s Central South Narcotics Unit for the successful investigation and prosecution of this Defendant. Deputy State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling and State’s Attorney Richard Fritz prosecuted this case.

12/19/2017: On August 2, 2017, Christina Granados McCauley, 58, of Leonardtown, was indicted on the following charges; CDS Possess-Not Marijuana, CDS Distribution-Narcotics, Murder 2ndDegree, Manslaughter, and Reckless Endangerment. The indictment was the culmination of an extensive investigation into the death of Mary Nell Miller.

On June 23, 2017, Victim Mary Nell Miller was discovered unresponsive, in the bathroom at a residence in Leonardtown. Attempts to resuscitate Victim Miller were unsuccessful. An extensive investigation was conducted into the death of Victim Miller, and it was ruled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, her death was a result of an opioid overdose. Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with detectives from the Maryland State Police, learned McCauley had sold the drug to Mary Miller, which ultimately caused her death.

On December 12, 2017, McCauley’s trial commenced in the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County with State’s Attorney Richard Fritz as the prosecutor, and Honorable Judge Karen Abrams presiding for the State of Maryland.

On December 15, 2017, McCauley was found guilty by a jury of the following charges:

Manslaughter

Reckless Endangerment

CDS Distribution-Narcotics

CDS Possession-Not Marijuana

McCauley is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status. McCauley was one of the indictments announced at a press conference with Governor Larry Hogan, Sheriff Tim Cameron, Maryland State Police Superintendent William Pallozzi, and States Attorney Richard Fritz, which was held on August 9, 2017, addressing the heroin epidemic. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SOdFPN9hhw

Sheriff Tim Cameron and States Attorney Richard Fritz wish to thank the Maryland State Police for all their investigative assistance and personnel provided, and all of those involved in this investigation to protect citizens of St. Mary’s County.

