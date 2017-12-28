Mechanicsville Couple Arrested in Mugging of 77-Year-Old Lady

The victim had a cut to her face, a black eye, a bump on her head and swelling on her leg from the assault

On Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at approximately 9:15 p.m., the victim, a 77-year-old woman, was in the parking lot of Dollar General, located in Charlotte Hall, when she was approached by a white female.

The female, later identified as Karen Anne Granville, 28, of Mechanicsville approached the victim while she getting into her car and attempted to pull her purse away from her, a struggle ensued and Granville knocked the elderly woman to the ground and stole her purse.

The purse and contents were valued at approximately $200.

The victim had a cut to her face, a black eye, a bump on her head and swelling on her leg from the assault, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses observed Granville assault and rob the victim and began to chase her, Granville fell and dropped the purse and a witness was able to retrieve it. One witness was able to get a tag number of a Ford Freestyle they thought could have been involved in the robbery and gave it to the police. The vehicle was registered to Jessy James Snead 38, of Mechanicsville, Snead is the boyfriend of Karen Granville.

On December 18, 2017, police spoke to a witness who told them he saw Granville the night of the robbery and assault and she had a cut on her chin, Granville went on to say that her and Jessy Snead “were looking for some money when they saw the old lady at the Dollar General store” She said that “Jessy dropped her off to get the old ladies purse and that she struggled to get the ladies purse and finally got the purse when she knocked the old lady down. Granville said “she tripped when she was running away with the purse and cut her chin, and that Jessy picked her up afterward.

On December 27, 2017, Cpl. Kerby located Karen Anne Granville, and Jessy James Snead, and placed them under arrest.

Karen Anne Granville, 28, was charged with Robbery, Assault 2nd Degree, and Theft.

Jessy James Snead 38, was charged with Robbery, Assault 2nd Degree, Theft, and Access after Statute (Accessory after the Fact to a Felony).