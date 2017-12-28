Mechanicsville Couple Arrested in Mugging of 77-Year-Old Lady

December 28, 2017

The victim had a cut to her face, a black eye, a bump on her head and swelling on her leg from the assault

Karen Anne Granville, 28, and Jessy James Snead 38, both of Mechanicsville

On Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at approximately 9:15 p.m., the victim, a 77-year-old woman, was in the parking lot of Dollar General, located in Charlotte Hall, when she was approached by a white female.

The female, later identified as Karen Anne Granville, 28, of Mechanicsville approached the victim while she getting into her car and attempted to pull her purse away from her, a struggle ensued and Granville knocked the elderly woman to the ground and stole her purse.

The purse and contents were valued at approximately $200.

The victim had a cut to her face, a black eye, a bump on her head and swelling on her leg from the assault, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses observed Granville assault and rob the victim and began to chase her, Granville fell and dropped the purse and a witness was able to retrieve it. One witness was able to get a tag number of a Ford Freestyle they thought could have been involved in the robbery and gave it to the police. The vehicle was registered to Jessy James Snead 38, of Mechanicsville, Snead is the boyfriend of Karen Granville.

On December 18, 2017, police spoke to a witness who told them he saw Granville the night of the robbery and assault and she had a cut on her chin, Granville went on to say that her and Jessy Snead “were looking for some money when they saw the old lady at the Dollar General store” She said that “Jessy dropped her off to get the old ladies purse and that she struggled to get the ladies purse and finally got the purse when she knocked the old lady down. Granville said “she tripped when she was running away with the purse and cut her chin, and that Jessy  picked her up afterward.

On December 27, 2017, Cpl. Kerby located Karen Anne Granville, and Jessy James Snead, and placed them under arrest.

Karen Anne Granville, 28, was charged with Robbery, Assault 2nd Degree, and Theft.

Jessy James Snead 38, was charged with Robbery, Assault 2nd Degree, Theft, and Access after Statute (Accessory after the Fact to a Felony).

11 Responses to Mechanicsville Couple Arrested in Mugging of 77-Year-Old Lady

  1. Anonymous on December 28, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    someone was hurting for some drug money.

  2. Anonymous on December 28, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    This is the same guy that police were looking for for using a stolen credit card. His face was all over this site. Losers.

  3. Rob on December 28, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    How much will you bet opioids will figure into this!

  4. DB on December 28, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Reading this makes you think

  5. Anonymous on December 28, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    LOOKING FOR MONEY? GET A JOB!

  6. Nick on December 28, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Low life scum sucking parasites!
    Karma is going to get you big time.
    Attacking a little old lady!

    DISGUSTING!

  7. D'langhy on December 28, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    What did they use to call this? the SAM Factor I think.

  8. Anonymous on December 28, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Attacking a 77 year old? Hope you both die.

  9. Anonymous on December 28, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Nice felonies to add to your records to end 2017. These 2 have to be complete scum, real pimples on the rectum of society. I hope they both get their @$$ beat every day in prison.

  10. rzeigler on December 28, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    such low life people, a 77 year old woman, the horrible things people do never fell to surprise me

  11. Anonymous on December 28, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Looks like they needed that heroin money

