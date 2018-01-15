California Man Involved in Mugging of 77-Year-Old Woman Arrested Again

On January 9, 2018, Dep. Holdsworth of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was in the 38000 block of Golden Beach Road, in Mechanicsville, when he observed a vehicle he knows to be operated by an individual with outstanding warrants.

Dep. Holdsworth was able to positively identify the vehicle was being operated by Jessy James Snead, 39, of California, who had an outstanding felony warrant.

Dep. Holdsworth attempted to stop the vehicle, at which time the suspect refused to stop and continued to Route 5; the suspect then continued to travel north into Charles County where he was ultimately stopped and taken into custody.

Snead was served the outstanding Violation of Probation Warrant/Armed Robbery; he was also charged with Attempting to Elude Uniformed Police by Failing to Stop and Elude Police by Failing to Stop Vehicle.

