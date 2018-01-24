Missing Clements Woman Arrested for Assault, Drugs, and Resisting Arrest

On January 19, 2018, Cpl. O’Connor of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 48000 block of Keel Drive, in Lexington Park, to locate a critically missing person.

Upon arrival officers were let into the residence by an individual who had visible signs of injury to their face. The victim advised the injuries were caused by Crystal Lynn Magtutu, 30, of Clements. Contact was made with Magtutu who was uncooperative and would not allow herself to be taken into custody. Magtutu was ultimately taken into custody and numerous pills suspected to be Flexeril were located on her person in an unlabeled prescription bottle.

Magtutu was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana, and Resist/Interfere with Arrest.

Prior to her arrest, Magtutu had been reported as a critically missing person, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reported she was possibly armed with a handgun and operating a green 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, which is currently not registered.

