Police Arrest Lexington Park Man for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Seize Over $5,000 in Cash

On Friday, March 23, 2018 at approximately 6:55 p.m., Trooper B. Meurrens from the Maryland State Police, Leonardtown Barrack was on patrol in a marked patrol vehicle in the area of Great Mills Road and South Essex Drive when he observed a black S430 Mercedes traveling east on Great Mills Road with darkly tinted windows.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle which pulled into the parking lot beside the checkers restaurant. Police identified the driver as Sidney Antwan Strain, 29, of Lexington Park, and the passenger as Naqawn Ronald Strain, 23, of South Carolina. Sidney Strain was also identified as the sole registered owner of the vehicle.

Police immediately detected the strong and distinct odor of raw marijuana emanating from the vehicle, and both subjects were asked if there was any contraband in the vehicle. Sidney advised there was a little marijuana under the passenger’s seat. Deputy G. Muschette of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist with the search.

Police conducted a probable cause search and located the following items:

• one plastic baggie containing 27.6 grams of suspected marijuana (located under passenger seat)

• $4,980.00 in cash (located top center console)

• $415.00 in cash (located in the pocket of Sidney Strain)

• $400.00 in cash (located bottom center console)

• one plastic bag containing .6 grams of suspected marijuana (located in sock of Naqawn Strain)

Police first spoke Naqawn Strain, who said that he knew there was marijuana in the vehicle but that it did not belong to him and that he did not know how much marijuana there was. Naqawn said he was visiting Maryland from South Carolina and just got here early on the morning of March 23rd. Naqawn told police, the marijuana belonged to Sidney and that he conducted hand to hand drug transactions prior to being stopped. Naqawn said he had no knowledge of the money located ln the vehicle. Naqawn was asked for and provided consent to search his cellular phone. A search of Naqawn’s phone confirmed that he was just visiting Maryland and contained no evidence that he was involved in the purchasing or sales of large quantities of marijuana.

Police then spoke with Sidney Strain who told policce the marijuana did not belong to him, and that it belonged to Naqawn. Sidney advised that all the money belonged to him and that he obtained it by saving money given to him by family members. Sidney advised that he was currently homeless and living out of his vehicle.

Police confirmed that a white iPhone located ln the vehicle belonged to Sidney and requested that he provide consent for them to search its contents, Sidney declined to provide consent. Police also confirmed from Sidney that nobody else operates his vehicle and that he had just picked up Naqawn to give him a ride. Sidney advised that he did not see Naqawn put any marijuana in the vehicle.

Police determined that the marijuana and cash belonged to Sidney Strain.

Sidney was placed under arrest for possession with the intent to distribute and transported to the Maryland State Police, Leonardtown Barrack. Naqawn was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana less than 10 grams and released from the scene.

Previous Articles on Sidney Antwan Strain:

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Shooting Suspects 1/19/2015

UPDATE: Suspect Charged in Lexington Park Shooting 1/23/2015

Lexington Park Man Arrested After Shooting Gun Into Air 3/31/2017