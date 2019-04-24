St. Leonard Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Home Invasion in Lusby

UPDATE: Ijaaz Butler, 26 of St. Leonard, appeared in Calvert County Circuit Court on April 22, 2019, and was sentenced by Judge Chandlee to 25 years in prison with all but 12 years suspended.
On March 16, 2018 officers responded to a home in Lusby where it was reported that Butler had kicked in the front door of the residence and entered the bedroom where the victim was sleeping. Butler was allegedly armed with a shotgun. After realizing the person he was looking for was not at the residence, Butler fled the scene.
After an investigation by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Butler was later apprehended. He entered a plea to the home invasion in February 2019.
Butler He was given an additional five years for probation violations. Upon his release, he will be on five years of supervised probation.
Detective Mudd of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau was notified of the Home Invasion and responded promptly to begin the investigation.
Det. Mudd’s on-scene investigation revealed that the victim, Melissa Diane Harris, was awoken from her sleep at approximately 3:00am. She stated two light skinned males, approximately 20-40 years in age, wearing what appeared to be all black masks covering their faces kicked in the front door to her residence wielding what she recognized to be shotguns. The two masked intruders then went directly to her bedroom and asked her “Where’s Timothy or T-Bo”. Ms. Harris’ believed that they were referring to her ex-husband. Ms. Harris stated that she does not live with him and the intruders left without taking anything from the home.
Crime Scene Technician Veeder arrived on scene to gather evidence and to photograph the scene. Det. Buck teamed up with Det. Mudd and Det. Jernigan and worked diligently to solve this case. Several investigative leads were developed in this case which led detectives on a timely investigation. During the course of the investigation, detectives authored several search warrants and conducted many interviews. Additionally, video surveillance from several cameras was reviewed, forensic downloads were performed, and numerous items of evidence were gathered.
Three suspects were developed during the investigation. They were identified as William Gary Edwards, 18, and Ijaaz Butler, 25, both of St. Leonard, who are currently incarcerated in the Charles County Detention Center for a home invasion that occurred on Monday, March 19th in Waldorf. The third suspect was identified as Demar Rynell Mason, 34, who resides in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates in Lusby.
Det. Buck submitted Applications for Statement of Charges on William Gary Edwards, Ijaaz Butler and Demar Rynell Mason for the following charges:
- Home Invasion
- Burglary in the First Degree
- Conspiracy to Commit Burglary in the First Degree
- Burglary in the Third Degree
- Burglary in the Fourth Degree
- and any charges deemed appropriate through the District Court Commissioners Office.
Criminal Arrest warrants were issued for the three suspects in this case. The warrants for William Edwards and Ijaaz Butler were lodged as detainers with the Charles County Detention Center. Demar Mason was located and served an arrest warrant on April 19, 2018.
I do believe Ijazz who I was incarcerated with in Calvert had & B&E back in like 2010 or 2015 under similiar situations. The guy wasn’t home he was looking to rob for Percocet the dealer was picking up but he got there before his plug did & held his woman of his plug captive by gunpoint. I believe he got caught for that & served 2 years in prison for it. When I met him he seemed like a different guy, very down to earth but I guess he got back involved with drugs & addiction will make you do dumb stuff, but he is on probation now & a 2nd violent B&E he’s gonna look at a big sentence but serves him right for living the gangsta lifestyle