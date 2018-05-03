Two Candlelight Vigils Planned for Rapper Murdered in Waldorf

Two candlelight vigils are planned for Antonio Lamount Harper, Jr., 20, of Waldorf, also known as “A1 Lil Tony” or “Plug Son”.

Harper was shot to death on May 1, 2018, on Stream Vista Place in Waldorf.

A candlelight vigil will be held for Harper on Thursday in Waldorf, at 2265 Stream Vista Place and another one will take place Friday at Simp Circle, in Washington D.C.

Harper’s family said he began rapping about two years ago, and has always been known throughout the D.C. area for his infectious smile and personality.

According to a family member, Harper was dropped off and was walking upstairs when the gunman approached him by the stairs and opened fire.

Detectives are working on leads and establishing a motive. They have determined the shooting was not random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. C. Shankster at (301) 609-6513. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.