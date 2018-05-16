Third Victim Identified In Charles County Triple Fatal Vehicle Crash

UPDATE 5/16/2018 @ 4:15 p.m.: Maryland State Police have identified the third victim in a triple fatal crash that occurred yesterday in Charles County.

Kayle Bodensteiner, 24, of Baltimore is identified as the third victim in yesterday’s fatal crash. She was the right rear passenger in a Lincoln MKX. EMS personnel pronounced her deceased at the scene.

5/16/2018: Maryland State Police have identified two of the three victims whose lives were claimed in a triple fatal crash yesterday in Charles County.

Two of the three deceased victims are identified as Theresa Robinson, 44, the driver of a Lincoln MKX, and Arnold Griffin, 45, the right front seat passenger. Both Robinson and Griffin are from Waldorf . The identity of the third deceased victim is pending next of kin notification. All three victims were pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Two other victims were seated in the back seat of the Lincoln MKX. They are identified as Taraca Graham, 27 and Dajauana Jenkins, 25, both of Washington, D.C. Graham and Jenkins were transported from the scene by helicopter to Medstar Hospital where they are being treated for their injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Ford dump truck involved in the crash is identified as William Demarr, 64, of Charlotte Hall. The passenger is identified as Melinda Baden, 64, also of Charlotte Hall. Both Demarr and Baden were transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.

The preliminary investigation indicates the dump truck was traveling east bound on MD Route 234 approaching the intersection of Penns Hill Road shortly before 3:00 p.m. yesterday afternoon. The SUV was traveling southbound on Penns Hill Road. Witnesses of the crash told police the SUV failed to stop at the posted stop sign when the crash occurred.

Troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to the scene along with investigators from the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and CRASH Team. Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist. Personnel from the State Highway assisted with lane closures.

The investigation is active and ongoing.