Drunk Driver that Killed 3-Month-Old in Waldorf Charged with Negligent Homicide

On Friday, June 01, 2018, Corporal J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team presented the facts of the investigation for the fatal collision that occurred on May 07, 2018, in Charles County, Maryland to the Grand Jury for Charles County, Maryland.

On Monday, June 04, 2018, the Grand Jury for Charles County issued an indictment for Michael Maurice Ford, 49, of Columbia, for the following charges:

Grossly Negligent Manslaughter by vehicle

Negligent Homicide by vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

Negligent Homicide by vehicle while under the influence of alcohol per se

Fail to return and remain at scene of accident knowing death occurred

Fail to return and to remain at scene of accident involving death

Driving under the influence of alcohol per se

Driving under the influence of alcohol

Fail to render reasonable assistance to injured person in accident.

On Thursday, June 07, 2018, at approximately 1229 hours, Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack took Michael Maurice Ford into custody without incident and he was transported to the Charles County Detention Center and held pending a bond review.

The Maryland State Police CRASH Team was assisted with the investigation by Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack, the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED), the Maryland State Apprehension Team (MSAT), the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Monday, May 7, 2018, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a reported motor vehicle collision in the area of Rt. 301 and Pierce Rd., in Waldorf.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, members from the Maryland State Police Crash Team and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) responded to the scene to assist.

