Man Flown Out From Two Motor Vehicle Accidents in Four Days

On Thursday, June 21, 2018, at approximately 10:00 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Rod n’ Reel Convenience Store on Three Notch Road, in Dameron, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with a vehicle off the roadway, and into a pole.

Dispatch advised all responding units that 911 callers reported a single vehicle was into a pole with the single occupant unconscious, and that the vehicle was running with the accelerator engaged.

Crews arrived on scene to find a GMC SUV off the roadway and into a pole, the single occupant was conscious and out of the vehicle but not alert.

The driver was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident, and updates will be provided when they become available.

The male driver of the vehicle was also involved in a single vehicle motor vehicle accident on Monday, June 18, 2018, at approximately 11:30 a.m., on Three Notch Road, in the area of Bay Forest Road, in Lexington Park.

In that accident, he was found unresponsive in his vehicle that was located off the roadway in the woods. He was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.

